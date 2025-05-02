Where is the Mexican mango market heading nowadays?

May 02 , 2025
Where is the Mexican mango market heading nowadays?

The Mexican mango industry is continuing to diversify its international markets.

The primary destination for Mexican mangoes remains the United States, supported by solid distribution channels and a growing focus on consolidating commercial presence in other export markets, including Europe, Canada, Japan and South Korea.

Key to this international expansion are the efforts of producers and packers, along with the promotion of the “MANGO EMEX” quality brand - two critical actions driving global growth for the industry.

Despite challenges such as climate change and water scarcity, Mexican mangoes continue to dominate commercial distribution in the U.S. and maintain a strong reputation for high quality, which remains their best calling card to customers.

Commercial Challenges

The main commercial challenges facing Mexican mangoes include improving logistics efficiency, boosting the “MANGO EMEX” brand - particularly in the U.S. and other strategic international markets - and developing stronger distribution strategies for new and existing destinations.

At the same time, preserving the high quality that defines Mexican mangoes remains a top priority and a key factor behind the fruit’s sustained commercial success.

Article by: Francisco Seva Rivadulla. International Agri-Food Journalist

