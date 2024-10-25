Canadian food retailer Empire Company Limited announces new e-commerce partnerships

October 25 , 2024
Empire Company Limited, parent company of Sobeys, announced partnerships with both Instacart and Uber Eats. Both e-commerce platforms will now have the Empire banner stores on their Ontario apps. 

These new partnerships complement Voilà, Empire's existing online grocery home delivery service. By making its banners available on the additional channels of Instacart and Uber Eats, Empire is responding to customer demands, particularly in the immediacy segment of e-commerce.

Customers in Ontario will now have more ways to enjoy product offerings from Empire's banners using Instacart and Uber Eats. And, for the first time, FreshCo customers in the province can have products delivered right to their door.  

To order, customers just have to download their app of choice, select their preferred participating Empire banner store, and fill their baskets with their favorite products.  

The partnership announcement comes after both e-c0mmerce platforms announced hundreds of new partnerships with restaurants back in May. 

