Mission Produce appoints Brooke Becker to SVP of sales

Oxnard, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or “the Company”) a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, today announced the advancement of Brooke Becker to Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales.

In her new position, Becker will lead Mission Produce’s North America Sales team in meeting demand for avocados and mangos while generating profitable results for the Company and its customers.

“Brooke exemplifies Mission Produce’s unwavering commitment to elite customer service, and I am confident her leadership will result in continued growth and success for the Company,” said John Pawlowski, President and Chief Operating Officer. “At Mission Produce, we pride ourselves on delivering the World’s Finest Avocados and Mangos, and we couldn’t do so without our world-class team. Brooke’s ability to deliver results, exceed customer expectations, and build successful teams reflects the passion and excellence that drives our business forward.”

Becker has been a significant contributor to Mission Produce for over 13 years, advancing from her first role as a Sales Intern through several leadership positions, including her most recent position as Vice President of Sales. Throughout her tenure, Becker has built key customer relationships, successfully navigated complex situations, and embodied Mission’s core values: Fun, Innovative, Reliable, Successful, and Trustworthy.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead Mission Produce’s sales team as the new Senior Vice President of Sales,” said Brooke Becker, SVP of Sales. “Together, we will continue to provide top-tier service, create innovative programs and deliver outstanding results for our customers and stakeholders.”