An in-depth analysis of Latin America's apple industry

Camila Miranda, project manager at iQonsulting, delivered an in-depth analysis of the Latin American apple market at Fruittrade 2024 in Chile.

Miranda discussed the current state of the apple market across various countries and highlighted the fruit’s global importance.

She explained that there are 4.8 million hectares of apples planted worldwide, with 97% located in the Northern Hemisphere and only 3% in the Southern Hemisphere. Although China is one of the top apple producers, it does not stand out in exports due to high local consumption.

“Chile has 29,000 hectares planted, but this is decreasing in terms of surface area, although there has been a constant varietal shift,” she said.

She noted that apples are highly popular globally because they are affordable, widely available, easy to eat, and offer many nutritional benefits.

Exports

Miranda highlighted Italy as the world’s leading apple exporter, with a large local market and exports reaching neighboring countries and even parts of Latin America.

Italy currently focuses on the Golden Delicious variety. "In the 2023 season, it had a contraction of 2.9% due to climate issues, but it holds an 11% share of all apples exported worldwide," she said.

Poland is the second-largest exporter, "but it specializes more in traditional apple varieties and has not been as focused on introducing new varieties."

In third place is China, despite being the world’s largest apple producer.

Miranda placed Chile in seventh in global apple exports. "Although Chile is not the top exporter in the world, it is the leading exporter of two varieties, Gala and Pink Lady, and in third place is Granny Smith."

Chile’s exports are primarily dominated by Gala varieties, followed by Fuji and Pink Lady, with Honeycrisps and Golden varieties also exported throughout the season.

Markets

Discussing prices, Miranda noted that in 2023, the North American market saw favorable prices, reaching $1.60 per kilogram. “This situation is the opposite of the current one, which has been challenging in terms of prices, but last season had good prices.”

She pointed out that the U.S. had an exceptional apple harvest this year. "There is a lot of supply from the United States, which has driven prices down.”

In Europe, she reported that prices have been around $1.08 per kilogram, similar to those in the Far East and Latin America, which are around $1.03 per kilogram.

“The export prices in these three markets are quite similar. However, the Latin American market is much more strategic because it’s closer to Chile, so export costs are lower,” she said.

Miranda emphasized the importance of Latin American markets for Chile’s exports. “Latin America exports increased by 5% last season, mainly thanks to Brazil, which is the main market for Chilean apples; followed by Colombia and Ecuador.”

Regarding varieties, she further explained that Gala, Red Delicious, and Fuji varieties are declining in Chile. Pink Lady has remained stable, while Ambrosia, Honeycrisp, and Envy have seen increases.

“Twenty-five percent of all exports to the United States have been Honeycrisp, with good prices, despite this being a challenging year. Twenty-eight percent of exports to China have been of the Ambrosia variety, which is quite a sweet variety,” Miranda concluded.