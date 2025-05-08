In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we take a look at the U.S. blueberry season. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

The 2025 U.S. blueberry season is off to a promising start, with producers and marketers optimistic about consumer demand and quality, despite a slight decrease in total volume from the previous year. According to the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC), nationwide production is projected at 721 million pounds, down slightly from 740.5 million pounds in 2024. “Thanks to ideal weather and growing conditions, we’re delivering premium berries with outstanding size, firm texture, and exceptional sweetness,” said Mario Flores of Naturipe Farms.

Naturipe anticipates strong consumer demand, with promotable volumes of organic blueberries peaking in California from May 5–26 and in Florida and Georgia from May 5–21. Georgia’s organic crop is expected to remain steady into June, although prices may be stronger due to overall lower volumes. California Giant Berry Farms expects its peak season to run from July through August, driven by production from Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, and California.

North Bay Produce, based in Traverse City, Michigan, sources blueberries from a broad range of regions, including Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Michigan, and British Columbia. While Florida and Georgia faced early challenges due to lingering effects from last year’s hurricanes and cooler nights, the company anticipates solid growth across its berry categories. Summer promotions will benefit from robust conventional supplies, particularly from Michigan, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia, especially during July and August. North Bay Produce and California Giant are both preparing for high-volume weeks with a variety of packaging sizes to meet retailer needs. Despite early-season weather setbacks and some lingering Southeast crop issues, the 2025 blueberry season is shaping up to deliver abundant, high-quality fruit to consumers and strong promotional opportunities for retailers.

