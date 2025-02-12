Uneven outlook for southern hemisphere apples and pears next season

Apples and pears in the southern hemisphere will face a different scenario next season. The World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) reported that the apple harvest will grow by 5% compared to 2024, while that of pears will decrease by 3.3%.

The data consolidates information from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, New Zealand, and South Africa, six of the hemisphere's main producing countries.

Apple Harvest

The projection is 4,746,639 tons. South Africa is expected to maintain its leadership as the largest producer, with 1,474,767 tons (+3.4 compared to 2024).

In terms of supply, Brazil (950,000 t, +14.2 %) is second, followed by Chile (920,000 t, +0.7%), New Zealand (544,949 t, +5.6%), Argentina (537,000 t, +5.8%), and Australia (319,923 t, +5.5%).

The most popular variety, Gala, has a yield of 1,564,499 t, and its volume will grow by 6.8% from 2024. However, its harvest will be 2.3% below the average of the previous three years.

Exports are also expected to increase (+5.3%) to reach 1,653,976 t.

South Africa (+5.5%) and Chile (+1%), the largest exporters, should increase their export volumes, reaching 641,488 t and 507,000 t, respectively.

New Zealand's exports should grow by 9.7% (to 376,106 t in total), and Argentina's exports (90,000 t, +8.2%) and Brazil's (36,547 t, +14.6%) are also forecast to increase.

Pear crop

Southern hemisphere producers are forecasting a slight decrease, amounting to 1,446,970 tons.

Argentina (616,000 t), the largest producer country, would decrease its volume by 10.9%. In contrast, South Africa (551,642 t), Chile (208,025 t), and Australia (62,467 t) would see their production increase by 2.9%, 3%, and 4.2%, respectively.

Packham's Triumph remains the most produced variety (601,322 t, despite a 2.7% decrease compared to 2024), followed by Williams' bon chrétien (288,729 t).

Export figures would also decrease compared to 2024, with a total of 689,155 t (-4.4%).