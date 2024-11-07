Oriental fruit fly quarantine imposed in portion of Orange County

A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the oriental fruit fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the cities of Santa Ana and Garden Grove.

The quarantine zone measures 87 square miles, bordered on the north by Anaheim; on the south by John Wayne Airport; on the west by Huntington Beach; and on the east by State Highway 55. A link to the quarantine map may be found here: www.cdfa.ca.gov/plant/off/regulation.html.

To prevent the spread of oriental fruit flies through homegrown fruits and vegetables, residents living in the quarantine area are urged not to move these items from their property. However, they may be consumed or processed (i.e., juiced, frozen, cooked, or ground in the garbage disposal) on the property where they were picked or disposed of by double bagging and placing them in the regular trash, not green waste.

Following the principles of Integrated Pest Management, or IPM, agricultural officials use the “male attractant” technique as the mainstay of the eradication effort for this invasive species. This approach has successfully eliminated dozens of fruit fly infestations in California.

While fruit flies and other invasive species that threaten California’s crops and natural environment are sometimes detected in agricultural areas, the vast majority are found in urban and suburban communities. The most likely pathway for these pests to enter the state is by “hitchhiking” in fruits and vegetables brought back illegally by travelers as they return from infested regions of the world or in packages of homegrown produce from other countries sent to California.

The oriental fruit fly is known to target over 230 different fruit, vegetable, and plant commodities. Important California crops at risk include pome and stone fruits, citrus, dates, avocados, and many vegetables, particularly tomatoes and peppers. Damage occurs when the female fruit fly lays eggs inside the fruit. The eggs hatch into maggots, which tunnel through the flesh of the fruit, making it unfit for consumption.

The oriental fruit fly is widespread throughout much of the mainland of southern Asia and neighboring islands, including Sri Lanka and Taiwan, and it has invaded other areas, most notably Africa and Hawaii.

Federal, state, and county agricultural officials work year-round to prevent, detect, and eliminate the threat of invasive species and diseases that can damage or destroy agricultural products and natural environments. These efforts are aimed at keeping California’s natural environment and food supply plentiful, safe, and pest-free.

Residents with questions about the project may call CDFA’s Pest Hotline at 1-800-491-1899. Additional information may be found here: www.cdfa.ca.gov/plant/fruitfly