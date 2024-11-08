The Citrus Management Committee (CGC), representing 80% of Spanish orange and mandarin exports, reports that the damage to production caused by the rainstorm is severe but limited to only two districts (comarcas), and anticipates that a significant portion of the fruit in these areas will also be saved.

The press release from the committee states that all warehouses in Valencia are operational and can guarantee deliveries to the European Union, adding that the "harvesting, processing and commercial distribution operations have resumed and are proceeding in a relatively normal state, despite the difficulties."

The heavy rains (DANA - Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos) that affected large areas of the province of Valencia on 29 October, causing tragic flooding, were preceded by intense rainfall in all the citrus-growing areas of Spain.

After the human and material disaster in Valencia, the storm continued for almost a week, spreading northwards towards Castellón and southwards towards the citrus-growing areas of Andalusia, such as Seville, Huelva, and Cádiz.

"Over the last two weeks, in addition to the enormous losses suffered by the agricultural sector as a whole, the citrus season has been slowed down by the inability to harvest and the difficulties in accessing the fields and transporting the fruit from storage to destination following the floods," explains Inmaculada Sanfeliu, President of the Citrus Management Committee (CGC). "Now, after consulting with its members—who represent 80% of Spain's citrus exports and between 60 and 70% of the domestic market—all packhouses in Valencia are operating at full capacity, ensuring the supply of mandarins and oranges to all European retailers."

The CGC agrees with the assessment made yesterday by the main Valencian agricultural organizations, which emphasize that the main damage in the sector is concentrated on agricultural infrastructure, land access, and facilities and equipment (such as ponds, pipes, wells, walls, and fences).

Although the situation is critical, the greatest damage to citrus groves has affected the districts (comarcas) of La Ribera Alta, La Ribera Baja, and the municipalities of Pedralba (Los Serranos district, in the northeast of the province). In other major production areas of Valencia, such as La Safor, Camp de Morvedre, Camp de Túria, and, to a lesser extent, L'Horta Nord, Sur, and Oest, and further south in La Costera, the rain caused minor problems.

In the rest of the province of Valencia and in most of Castellón, Alicante, and the citrus-growing areas of Andalusia and Murcia, the rainfall has even been beneficial, allowing many citrus varieties to increase in size and helping to mitigate the effects of two years of severe drought.

"Most of the affected fields are still covered in mud, but once we gain access, it is certain that a good proportion of the fruit will be harvested, either for fresh sale or for juice processing," says the CGC president. "Although these have been the most destructive storms in a long time, the CGC points out that the industry has plenty of experience in dealing with such situations. Our packing plants have the technology and know-how to ensure a quality supply to the EU.

Transport communications

The main challenge for the Spanish citrus export sector, apart from the ability to obtain supplies from other unaffected citrus-growing areas, is the logistical situation in the province of Valencia. Damage to key infrastructure, such as the Valencia motorway bypass, was severe and sections of several major motorways are still closed. Restrictions on heavy traffic were partially lifted yesterday, but temporary relief work on the Valencia ring road is progressing and a temporary diversion will be completed in a few days to restore traffic flow.

Given the congestion on the roads following this crisis, the CGC has asked the authorities to create a priority corridor for perishable goods such as citrus fruits. "The experience in Spain and Europe with COVID restrictions and quarantines shows us that this is a valid emergency solution."

*Photo courtesy of The Citrus Management Committee