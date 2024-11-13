Dole publishes Q3 financial results, says its positioned for strong year

Dole plc released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The company said the "positive third-quarter performance, positions the Company to deliver a strong full-year result for 2024."

Dole's revenue reached $2.1 billion, an increase of 1%, while net income decreased to $21.5 million, primarily due to the benefit of an exceptional $28.8 million gain on the sale of a non-core asset recorded in the prior period.

Additionally, results show an adjusted EBITDA of $82.1 million, a decrease of 3.7%.

Carl McCann, Executive Chairman of the company said "We are pleased to deliver another positive result for the third quarter of 2024, continuing the good momentum we have built over the course of this year, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing 2.3% to $82.1 million on a like-for-like basis"

"Our performance over the first nine months positions us well to deliver a strong result for the full year. Today, we are pleased to raise our full-year Adjusted EBITDA target by $10.0 million to at least $380.0 million,” he added.

The company also informed that, following its strategic decision to bring two additional vessels into its shipping fleet, it now expects total capital expenditure from continuing operations, including additions by finance lease, to be in the range of $130.0 million to $140.0 million for the financial year 2024.

Additionally, as its debt levels and market interest rates have reduced, it now expects full-year interest expense, including discontinued operations, to be approximately $75.0 million for the financial year 2024.