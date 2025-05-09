Recent research by the University of Florida has advanced understanding of blackberry genomics, which may influence future breeding practices. The study focuses on developing blackberry varieties with potential disease resistance and fruit quality improvements.

Professor Zhanao Deng of UF/IFAS led the research to sequence the genome of a tetraploid blackberry cultivar known as BL1. As a tetraploid, this plant has four copies of each chromosome, making its genetic analysis more complex than that of diploid species like raspberries.

“Overall, this study not only advances our understanding of blackberry genetics, but it sets the stage for significant improvements in blackberry breeding techniques,” said Deng. “The end result could be better, more robust blackberry varieties that benefit both growers and consumers worldwide.”

The sequencing effort resulted in a comprehensive reference genome, providing insights into key traits such as thornlessness and pigmentation. These findings could inform breeding strategies aimed at producing blackberries with enhanced characteristics. For example, understanding the genetic basis of anthocyanin production may help develop berries with improved nutritional profiles.

Blackberries have seen a steady increase in consumer demand over the past two decades, both in the United States and internationally. U.S. production amounts to approximately 37 million pounds of processed blackberries and nearly 3 million pounds of fresh fruit each year. In Florida, blackberry cultivation covers hundreds of acres across numerous farms.

Applying this genetic knowledge aims to support the development of new blackberry cultivars that are better adapted to local growing conditions, which could benefit growers and consumers alike by improving yield, fruit quality, and disease resilience. The research highlights potential pathways to refine breeding practices and produce varieties suited for warmer climates and specific agricultural needs.

