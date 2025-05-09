Strategies and objectives of the avocado industry in Jalisco

Mexico is preparing to begin the most crucial avocado production season of the year, as the largest volume harvest is projected to start in June.

Freshfruitportal.com spoke with Eleazar Oceguera, the president of the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers of Jalisco A.C. (APEAJAL), who analyzed the current situation of the state's avocado industry, the relevance of the Japanese market, and the industry's projection of the highest volume at the beginning of the season.

To date, how would you describe Jalisco's avocado season?

It has been a very good season since we have been working well. Expectations have been exceeded. This year, we started with a reasonable volume and hope to continue with that trend.

So far, what is your production volume?

So far this year, considering we still haven't gone through the highest production period, we have 34,800 tons. The primary season runs from June to February, the strongest season in Jalisco.

We are looking for dry material and hope to have it in the first days of June to send it to several destinations, especially the strongest one, the United States. The other markets allow us a little less dry matter, and we are already sending a lot of volume to Japan and Canada.

What are the requirements of the different markets in terms of dry matter?

We see that avocados with 21% dry matter meet quality standards worldwide. So, we must have at least that percentage to arrive with good quality in different markets so the consumer can appreciate it as a good product.

What commercial strategies are you developing?

We want to present a good quantity of good-quality fruit to expand our markets. We are in talks with several countries, but with Japan in particular. This month, the Japanese government will visit and review our safety procedures so that they are confident about what we are doing. The Japanese authorities will also visit orchards and meet with us.

How important is the Japanese market for Jalisco avocados?

It is important to remember that a few years ago, Jalisco avocados did not enter the United States, so Japan was our salvation. Because of the volume, we worked a lot with Japan and offered them avocados of the quality that they liked very much. In addition, they want the work we do in the orchards so that the avocados have a good shelf life.

It is a market that has brought us forward and taught us a lot. It is a very good market, and it is growing, and we want to be there. We have talked to the packers, and they are interested in highlighting the Jalisco brand every week.

In your opinion, how have market prices been?

So far, they have been quite good. We are selling at a good price, and we have recovered from two years of being very bad. This year, due to the quality of the fruit, we have had good results.

In previous years, due to the drought, excess heat, and the supply from other producing countries, there was a lot of avocado. So, the two previous years were a little critical. But this year, prices were very good.

Comparatively, what has been the increase in prices of Jalisco avocados?

So far, it has been 30% more.

Relevance of other markets for Jalisco's avocados

The primary market is the United States, followed by Japan and Canada in third place. Next are Europe and the Middle East, with part of Asia and South America in fifth place.

“We are knocking on doors to sell in Chile, and adding to markets like Malaysia, South Korea, and mainland China. We do not enter directly from all those places, but we do not want to leave them without them being our customers, because the windows are very good and we have to take advantage of them,” said Oceguera.

“Then hopefully it will be this year and we will have the opportunity to sell avocados to other markets,” he added.

The president of APEAJAL called on the industry to trust the Jalisco avocado “because it is a product that we make using the best safety methods.”

“We take great care of the environment and water; we are working to be recognized worldwide. We are producing avocados differently from many parts of the world,” he said, highlighting that the producers carry out all their work in line with the good of the environment and that it is a sustainable product.

“We are working in parts of Jalisco that have production and are not yet certified,” he said. ”We invite all producers to comply with all the necessary standards."

He indicated that “we have to ensure that things are done well and that all producers are committed to this, making reforestation efforts everywhere and taking good care of the bees. In Apeajal, we are producing flowers to give to the producers, so that we have the pollinators alive.”

“Jalisco and Mexico have avocados all year round, and we are going to work to continue knocking on doors,” he concluded.