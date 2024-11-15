Despite frost heavily affecting early cherry varieties, South Africa's Tru-Cape reported that cherry growers remain positive about the overall quality of this season’s harvest and the promising opportunities in both local and international markets.

“While there may be less fruit on the trees this season, the quality and size of the fruit are outstanding,” says Deon Malherbe from the farm Eselfontein in the Warm Bokkeveld, noting that the season is running about fourteen to sixteen days later than last year.

According to Nico Verhoef, the financial director at Witzenberg Properties, early varieties, of which about 40% to 60% were destroyed by frost during the flowering stage, represent only approximately 10% of the overall crop. Fortunately, the later varieties were spared from the frost, and producers are cautiously optimistic about the latter part of the harvest.

“Producers in the early market segment faced a significant setback, but the reduced volume helped to drive prices upwards. We were also concerned that the cool spring conditions and late-season rain might affect the sugar levels of the cherries. However, to our delight, we are now harvesting firm cherries with high sugar levels.”

Johan Brink, Tru-Cape’s national marketing manager, says the market is currently empty, and cherry prices are approximately 25% higher than last year. “The local market prices are aligned with those in the export market, and we are experiencing strong demand from local retailers and municipal markets.” Nico mentions that all South African retailers are now keenly interested in cherries, a shift from a few years back. “The local public is more aware of cherries, and there is growing demand for them even in the informal market.”

Around 70% of Tru-Cape’s cherry harvest is sold within South Africa, but Brink sees promising opportunities in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Far East, and the Middle East.

South Africa produces less than 1% of the global cherry supply, yet there is a definite preference for South African cherries in international markets, according to Johan.

As the leading exporter of pome fruit in South Africa, Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing remains committed to focusing on apples and pears, but cherries are a good addition to their marketing basket.

The South African Cherry Association reports a remarkable 54% growth in cherry orchards from 2020 to 2023. Notably, around 73% of the country’s cherry production occurs in the Ceres area, where many of Tru-Cape’s shareholders are actively farming.