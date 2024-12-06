Amazon Fresh is the US health and wellness grocery shoppers' favorite retailer

The health and wellness grocery industry consumer trend is not going anywhere and a report released by data analytics firm dunnhumby gets granular about the demographic's favorite retailers and trends.

The report, Better for You (Customer), You (Brand), and You (Retailer), shows that health-conscious shoppers make up a little under $300 billion of the overall grocery market value and tend to be younger, have more kids, higher income and monthly grocery budgets, and exhibit more omnichannel and loyalty behaviors.

According to the report, the retailers that cater to this customer demographic are enjoying an average annual growth of 7%.

Last year, the organization predicted that health and wellness would be the most important trend driving consumer behavior in the next 30 years, along with budget consciousness. In the report, the organization provides granular insight into the health-conscious consumers' most frequented grocery stores.

60% or more of Amazon Fresh, Natural Grocers, and Fresh Market shoppers belong to the BFY segment, compared to 32% for the average US retailer. All this is due to the focus on convenience and quality, which are two of the main qualities prioritized by the aforementioned consumer.

Sprouts, Amazon, Trader Joe’s, Target, Walgreens, Fresh Thyme, and CVS also made the Top 10.

BFY consumers make up 70% of Amazon Fresh grocers, followed by 69% at Natural Grocers, 60% of The Fresh Market, and 55% of Sprouts Farmers Market.

Amazon Fresh and Amazon also has the highest share of upmarket digital BFY consumer and was included in all the categories that attract the demographic, including offering a wide variety of organic/natural products, easy to shop online, and caring about environmental sustainability.

The departments most associated to helping health perceptions and organic variety perceptions are seafood, ready to eat meals, fresh produce, and bakery.

Ready to eat, Seafood, and Fresh Produce consistently appear in the top three or four departments most associated with positive health perceptions with overall shoppers.