Over 7,000 apple juice boxes recalled in 28 US states due to possible contamination

S. Martinelli & Company initiated a voluntary recall of 7,234 cases of apple juice due to possible contamination with patulin, a mycotoxin produced by molds that grow on fruit, according to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) data.

According to the report posted on the FDA's Enforcement Reports system, the recall affects 10-ounce glass bottles, packaged in four-packs, with an expiration date of December 5, 2026. The UPC for the products involved is 0 41244 04102 2.

The action, initiated on March 18, 2025, by the California company, was classified on April 22 as a Class II recall, indicating that the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health effects, according to FDA classification criteria.

What Martinelli's products are being recalled?

According to the recall report, the affected product is apple juice bottled in translucent round glass, sealed with a white metal cap. The packages contain four bottles, each measuring 295.7 milliliters (10 ounces), and are marketed in six-pack boxes, according to official FDA information.

The list of affected products includes more than 100 specific lots. The lot numbers cited include the codes 0001254859, 0001255023, and 0001255026, among others, detailed in the agency's official registry.

What should affected consumers do?

FDA recommends that consumers who possess affected apple juice not consume it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. This practice is part of the standard procedures for voluntary food recalls in the United States.

There have been no reported adverse incidents associated with the consumption of the recalled products, according to the FDA's Enforcement Reports database, as of April 25, 2025. Martinelli's has not issued a formal press release regarding this recall to date, according to publicly available records.

How does FDA regulate the presence of patulin in food?

The presence of patulin in food is regulated in both the United States and other international jurisdictions. According to the FDA, the established limit for patulin in apple juice and apple products is 50 parts per billion (ppb). This level is based on risk assessments that consider potential effects on human health.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) also recognizes patulin as a substance that can cause toxic effects and sets similar limits to protect consumers. Controls on apple juice and apple puree are part of regular food contaminant monitoring programs.

Where was the affected apple juice distributed?

According to the FDA report, Martinelli's apple juice was distributed in 28 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Fox News Digital reported that the products were distributed through various retail channels. The FDA specified that the recall is still ongoing and, at press time, has not been reported as completed.