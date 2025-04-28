Maureen Lamb, the Camlam Farms successor

The Camlam farms supplied the United States with California avocados since the 1870s. Green pastures, roses, and two inviting beach chairs posed in front of a lake met us as we arrived at the 1,000-acre Ventura County farm owned by the Lamb family.

Freshfruitportal.com had the chance to walk through the farms alongside the California Avocado Commission this year. Camlam, originally called Camarillo, a big name in the industry and the reason behind the city's name, is more than just a piece of land for the Lamb family.

The estate has always been a family business, tended to and cared for by John and Robert Lamb and their family members before them. However, the team is now considering passing the baton to Maureen Cottingham Lamb, Robert's daughter.

Although she studied AG Business because that's what she knew, she didn't expect to return to the family farm, but being back has been a blessing in disguise. For four years, she has been working day and night, a job that she deems rewarding and never-ending.

"Outside of being a woman, I just feel so blessed to be able to follow the steps of my family and our legacy," she explained. "I think the energy is really positive for women in farming."

The Camlam farms are home to 1,000 acres of Lamb Hass, Hass, and GEM avocados and lemons. The fields are a perfect harmony of young and old trees ready to burst with avocados this season, which is shocking to the Lamb family after last year's really good crop output.

During this year's first California Avocado Commission tour through the farms, the first since COVID, the family showed attendees the behind the scenes of the operations: the avocado trees, how to pick an avocado, which is done manually, how to tend for the trees, the different varieties, and how to tend for each variety. You even got to see the bees that made sure all the trees were pollinated and ready for the California avocado season.

"The best fertilizer in the grove is the owner's footprint," John Lamb said. "That's when you're seeing what's going on and you made the real decisions."

Maureen was one of the tour guides, alongside her uncle and father John and Roberto Lamb, and just like his family she was always ready to guide attendees through any questions or concerns. In these four years, she has absorbed an exorbitant amount of knowledge from her family and the commission, and is currently working to take the land to the next generation.

"I was in Sonoma for 20 years, and it was a much different world up there, but coming down here and being part of agriculture and putting my hands in the dirt every day, it's just a deam," Cottingham said. "I grew up here and I used to come with my dad often, and there's so much to learn."

Cottingham explains it'll be four years in May, and she's been shadowing ranch foreman Mario Hernandez, who has been in the ranch for almost 50 years, her uncle John and her dad Robert, for all those years, and still "there's so much to learn."

"On the flip side," she adds, "I have learned a lot, there's some things like the tractor breaking that I'm still working on, the mechanic side of things, but there there are so many more things that I can learn about and just experience first hand."

When asked about the possibility of implementing new things she said that's a tricky path, but there are definitely a couple of things she's kept in mind.

"We put in new weather stations, we only had two and now we have 7," she explained. "Weather stations tell you the temperature of different parts of the rand so that out guys don't have to run around reading physical thermometers."

Plus, she says she's a fan of excel spreadsheets, a thing her uncle and father didn't really cared for before. "I put some spreadsheets for my own good to look at our own yield and what blocks are producing and which aren't," she explained.

This year, the farm is expecting a yield of a 1 million, 1 million and a half, not as good as last year's $2 million return, but still a decent number.

However, to Maureen this is more than just numbers, this field is more than just produce, this is family, home. "A lot of these guys I've been around since I've been little," she explained, "they're my family."

In tears because of how overwhelmed she is with joy and pride, she says there's so much more to do, but every day is a lesson, and she's ready to continue taking up the challenges as they come in the future.