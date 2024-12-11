Morocco projects another record blueberry crop for 2024-25

Morocco is positioning itself as a world leader in blueberry production with a new season starting in December which forecasts "particularly optimistic results", reported Rue20.

According to the source, although production peaks between January and March, the months of April to June are expected to see optimal availability, thus responding to the growing demand in international markets.

The 2024-25 harvest is estimated to reach 80,000 tons, due mainly to favorable weather conditions, and the growth in new varieties.

The main markets for Moroccan blueberries are Europe and the Middle East, however, the fruit also arrives in Asia and North America, offering high-quality varieties, adapted to the demands of international markets.

Quoted by the specialist platform Agrimaroc, Juan Sainz, representative of the Frutta Group, which works closely with producers from different regions of the world, praised the particularly favorable climatic and agronomic conditions of this season.

"Moroccan blueberries are known for their high quality, but demand for high-value fruits is growing," Sainz said.

The specialist company expects the 2024 season to be smoother than the previous year, which was marked by tensions related to high demand in the European, Middle Eastern, and Russian markets.

“Last year, we had difficulties supplying our customers in North America, due to pressure from other markets. This year, we have concentrated our efforts on better-distributing business opportunities and avoiding these bottlenecks,” explained Sainz.

An increasing production trend

Despite challenges, the industry broke records during the 2023-24 season, exporting 67,300 tons of fresh blueberries, a 25% increase compared to the previous season.

Spain represented the main market for Moroccan blueberries, reaching 20,100 tons during the season.

Additionally, in 2023-24 Moroccan exporters increased shipments to North America, delivering 360 tons to the United States and 900 tons to Canada.

The UK is another growing market for Morocco, with consumption of blueberries increasing by 27% in 2024.

As producers in the African country seek to grow their share of global exports, they focus on high-quality fruit from new, innovative varieties.