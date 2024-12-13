It's Bio presents organic yellow kiwi

Yellow kiwi is a hit amongst consumers in Italy, Belgium, and Greece and plays a leading role this season in the It's Bio project funded by the European Union and AOP Gruppo Vi.Va.

Organic yellow kiwi is gaining popularity amongst European Union consumers who are increasingly focused on a healthy and sustainable diet. According to It's Bio, "Originally from China, yellow kiwi later spread to New Zealand and eventually to Europe. Its cultivation is particularly widespread in Italy, which is now one of the world’s leading producers in this sector."

The organic cultivation of yellow kiwi is a key strength of the It's Bio project. This approach ensures that products are grown without synthetic chemicals, preserving biodiversity and protecting the soil and water resources.

The fruit is harvested between October and November when it has reached perfect ripeness and is stored until spring to maintain its optimal quality.

Organic yellow kiwi is a great source of vitamins and minerals. Rich in vitamin C, it contains more than many other fruit varieties, making it ideal for boosting the immune system. It also provides vitamin E, potassium, and fiber, all essential for overall well-being and proper digestive function. In addition to its nutritional benefits, yellow kiwi stands out for its low glycemic index and high antioxidant content, which help combat oxidative stress and cellular aging.