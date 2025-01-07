Leading Florida producer Alico, Inc. announces closure of citrus operations

Alico, Inc. announced the closure of its Florida citrus operation division after facing increasing financial challenges from citrus greening disease and adverse weather for several seasons.

The Fort Myers, Florida-based organization owns approximately 53,371 acres of land across eight counties in Florida, as well as approximately 48,700 acres of oil, gas, and mineral rights in the state, and plans to diversity farming operations on all its land and entitle certain parcels of it for commercial and residential development. The move is an effort to provide investors with a greater return on capital.

In a press release, the organization said it will not spend further capital after the 2025 crop is harvested. Instead, it will continue focusing its resources on "creating new opportunities for profitable growth while also acting prudently on behalf of shareholders."

Alico's President and CEO, John Kiernan, said the organization's citrus production has declined approximately 73% over the last ten years. The impact of Hurricanes Irma in 2017, Ian in 2022, and Milton in 2024 on our trees, already weakened from years of citrus greening disease, has led Alico to conclude that growing citrus is no longer economically viable for us in Florida," he added.

Alico will immediately reduce most of its citrus production workforce and expects that approximately 3,460 acres will be managed by third-party caretakers for another season through 2026.