Syngenta Vegetable Seeds partners with Apricus Seeds

Syngenta Vegetable Seeds and Apricus Seeds have signed a global licensing agreement that will give Syngenta exclusive access to the best Apricus germplasm and breeding pipeline for watermelon, melon, and squash.

The addition of this cucurbit germplasm complements Syngenta's existing portfolio.

Apricus Seeds was founded in 2020 on an advanced germplasm base. The company is located in Woodland, California, where it maintains research fields and its core breeding programs. It sells open-pollinated and proprietary hybrid seeds throughout North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East.

The focus of Syngenta Vegetable Seeds and Apricus Seeds

“We are delighted to embark on this partnership with Apricus Seeds and explore opportunities to innovate together and offer the best seed genetics to growers,” said Matthew Johnston, Global Head of Vegetable and Flower Seeds at Syngenta.

Larry Fernandez, CEO of Apricus Seeds, said that the partnership with Syngenta is a natural step in the company's evolution.

“We have quickly built a strong portfolio of high-quality seeds, and this partnership will allow us to put our seeds in the hands of more growers worldwide. We look forward to continuing to innovate together in the coming years,” Fernandez noted.