Syngenta Vegetable Seeds partners with Apricus Seeds

January 15 , 2025
More News Top Stories
Syngenta Vegetable Seeds partners with Apricus Seeds

Syngenta Vegetable Seeds and Apricus Seeds have signed a global licensing agreement that will give Syngenta exclusive access to the best Apricus germplasm and breeding pipeline for watermelon, melon, and squash.

The addition of this cucurbit germplasm complements Syngenta's existing portfolio.

Apricus Seeds was founded in 2020 on an advanced germplasm base. The company is located in Woodland, California, where it maintains research fields and its core breeding programs. It sells open-pollinated and proprietary hybrid seeds throughout North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East.

The focus of Syngenta Vegetable Seeds and Apricus Seeds

“We are delighted to embark on this partnership with Apricus Seeds and explore opportunities to innovate together and offer the best seed genetics to growers,” said Matthew Johnston, Global Head of Vegetable and Flower Seeds at Syngenta.

Larry Fernandez, CEO of Apricus Seeds, said that the partnership with Syngenta is a natural step in the company's evolution.

“We have quickly built a strong portfolio of high-quality seeds, and this partnership will allow us to put our seeds in the hands of more growers worldwide. We look forward to continuing to innovate together in the coming years,” Fernandez noted.

 

You might also be interested in


Publix's sales increase despite challenging hurricane season
Tasmanian cherry season launches just in time for Lunar New Year in Taiwan
Guatemala: Initial Hass avocado exports to U.S. could exceed 1,000MT
Zespri leads kiwi sales with its SunGold variety driving growth
Federal Court Grants nationwide stay of enforcement of Labor Rules, U.S. Apple Association is among the 11 plaintiffs
The potential and challenges of working with strawberries in Peru
Biden-Harris administration invests nearly $3 billion in clean ports
ILA Executive VP defends union’s fight against automation

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands