Asia-Pacific melon market to reach $24.8B by 2035

The Asia-Pacific melon market is anticipated to expand significantly, achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +1.5% in volume and +1.6% in value from 2024 to 2035, IndexBox has indicated in a recent report. By the end of this period, market volume is expected to reach 22 million tons, with a value of $24.8 billion.

Market dynamics

The Asia-Pacific melon market is poised for continued growth due to rising consumer demand. Although the growth rate is expected to decelerate, an upward trend in consumption is anticipated over the next decade. The market's volume, projected to be 22 million tons by 2035, will reflect a CAGR of +1.5%. In terms of value, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +1.6%, reaching $24.8 billion (nominal wholesale prices) by 2035.

Consumption trends

In 2024, the consumption of melons in the Asia-Pacific region saw a slight decline of 1.1%, totaling 18 million tons after nine years of growth. From 2013 to 2024, the average annual growth was +2.7%, with notable peaks, particularly in 2016 when consumption surged by 6.3%. The market value fell to $20.8 billion in 2024, reflecting a -1.9% decrease from the previous year. This figure represents the total revenue generated by producers and importers, excluding logistics and retail costs.

China dominated the melon consumption landscape, accounting for 77% of total consumption with 14 million tons, followed by India at 1.5 million tons and Afghanistan at 776,000 tons. Between 2013 and 2024, China experienced an average annual growth rate of +2.2%, while India and Afghanistan saw rates of +5.1% and +14.2%, respectively. In terms of value, China led the market with $15.5 billion, with India in second place at $992 million.

Per capita consumption in 2024 was highest in Afghanistan (39.68 lbs), followed by China (21.84 lbs) and Bangladesh (7.72 lbs). Afghanistan's consumption growth rate was the most significant at +11.4% during the review period.

Production

Melon production in Asia-Pacific declined by -0.7% to 19 million tons in 2024 after nine consecutive years of growth. The average annual production growth from 2013 to 2024 was +2.7%, with fluctuations noted throughout the years. Peak production occurred in 2023, but a slight decrease followed in 2024. The overall positive trend was supported by an increase in harvested area, while yield figures remained relatively stable.

In value terms, melon production was estimated at $20.8 billion in 2024, reflecting an average annual growth of +2.0% from 2013 to 2024. The highest value recorded was $23.4 billion in 2019, with a subsequent decline from 2020 to 2024.

Key producers

China was the largest producer, contributing approximately 77% of the total volume with 14 million tons, followed by India (1.5 million tons) and Afghanistan (779,000 tons). In terms of production growth rates from 2013 to 2024, China maintained an average rate of +2.2%, while India and Afghanistan recorded increases of +5.1% and +14.2%, respectively.

The average melon yield was stable at 30 tons per hectare in 2024. This consistent yield trend has generally remained flat, with the most significant growth observed in 2017 (+7.7%). The harvested area for melon production contracted slightly to 624,000 hectares in 2024, following a peak of 629,000 hectares in 2023. The harvested area increased at an average annual rate of +2.6% from 2013 to 2024.

