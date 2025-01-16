Cosmic Crisp is back in Europe with a young and urban campaign

As of this week, Cosmic Crisp apples are once again available in European markets. The campaign is strong in volume and commerciality, with special events and promotional campaigns aimed at the young and urban public.

Cosmic Crisp volumes are expected to reach 21,000 tons. In the northern hemisphere, it is available from January to mid-autumn.

Cosmic Crisp will guarantee unrivaled freshness throughout spring and summer thanks to its excellent shelf life, according to Italian apple consortiums VOG and VIP.

“We are very pleased to be once again able to meet the demand for Cosmic Crisp in all relevant markets in Europe,” said Hannes Tauber and Benjamin Laimer, marketing managers at VOG and VIP.

“This apple is a real 'game changer' thanks to its unique characteristics: its red skin with white lenticels reminiscent of a starry sky, its incredibly fine and crisp flesh, and its perfectly balanced flavor. To these qualities must be added its distinctive positioning, which we will highlight with special initiatives, creating lifestyle moments beyond the confines of classic tasting,” they added.

Cosmic Crisp promotion

Marketing initiatives will go into full swing in spring and summer in Italy, Spain, and Germany. In addition to outdoor promotions, tastings are planned.

April and May will also see the launch of the television campaign, which will "take viewers on a dreamlike journey, suspended in time, over a sky dotted with floating apples."

“Thanks to our multichannel campaign, we are able to attract new consumers to the apple category,” said Tauber and Laimer.

The executives highlighted that Cosmic Crisp has positioned itself as a lifestyle product in the fruit and vegetable market thanks to special events, trendy merchandising, and online and Instagram campaigns, which are communications aimed at a young urban target.

