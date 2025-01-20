In his latest From the Desk of the CEO, Justin Chadwick called this a "new era for citrus growers" after announcing that Dr. Boitshoko Ntshabele would be taking office as Chief Executive Officer in the South Africa Citrus Growers' Desk of the CEO newsletter.

Chadwick says he's thrilled Ntshabele accepted the post and wishes him well as he takes the organization forward.

"His ability to calmly assess and reason, as well as his diplomacy, will be a huge asset to the CGA as the industry strives to continue on its growth path during more and more uncertain times," he added.

Dr. Ntshabele will take office on Feb. 1, 2025, and will work with Chadwick during February and March "to ensure a smooth transition."

Chadwick said that the new CEO's track successful track record in management, policy development, international engagement, and negotiation positions him as a knowledgeable advocate for the interests of local citrus growers.

"I have been incredibly fortunate to have been afforded the opportunity to be CEO for the past 25 years, and I have no doubt that Dr Ntshabele will take the CGA from strength to strength," he said.