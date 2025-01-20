Divine Flavor adds Jeremy Giovannetti as Melons Category Manager

Press release

Divine Flavor, a produce distributor and grower based in Nogales, has announced the addition of Jeremy Giovannetti to its sales team. Giovannettie will oversee category management for the firm’s melon program.

As the Melon category manager, he will strengthen the company’s well-established fall and spring programs in Sonora, Mexico. He will foster responsible growth while emphasizing quality, consistency, and exceptional customer service.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Divine Flavor, having known their team and seeing their operations firsthand throughout the years,” says Giovannetti.

“By drilling into the details and identifying areas for continuous improvement, I aim to elevate the program from good to great, driving both short-term success and long-term growth.”

Giovannetti brings a wealth of experience to the Divine Flavor company. He has over 35 years of experience in the produce industry, specializing in melons. He began his career in the late 1980s working with his family's business, Half Moon Fruit and Produce Co., where he grew, packed, shipped, and exported honeydews, cantaloupes, and mixed melons.

Giovannetti grew up in an operation grower, packer, shipper, and exporter of melons. His experience, he grew up in California, spans the entire supply chain, from farm-to-fork farm to fork, and he was involved in every stage of getting melons to market—growing, vesting, packing, and shipping.

After Timco was acquired by Robinson Fresh (C.H. Robinson) in the early 2010s, Giovannetti served as the Melon Category Manager for seven years. In 2019, Giovanetti briefly stepped away from the Ag business while pursuing other passions. Still, he mentioned his time away has only reinforced his love for the industry, and he couldn’t ask for a better opportunity to return.

“Divine Flavor’s grower-packer-shipper model resonates deeply with me, bringing me back to my roots in the melon industry,” Giovannetti explains. “I can say with confidence, due to my close relationship with Carlos Bon and Alan Aguirre, there are very few companies who care about their land, employees, and clients the way Divine Flavor does, and I’m grateful for this chance and look forward to helping grow the melon program while contributing to the company’s continued success.”

“Alan and I have tried recruiting Jeremy for some time now as we’ve known him for more than 15 years, and it’s an honor to have him be here finally,” says Carlos Bon of Divine Flavor. “We’re very excited not only because of what Jeremy does, his knowledge of this industry, and his overall demeanor but because he’s a good person, which is one of the most important factors Divine Flavor looks for when adding members to our team. His values align with ours, and we could not be happier to have him join the Divine Flavor family.”

Divine Flavor’s melon season will resume later this spring as the company will have offerings of conventional and organic seedless watermelons, mini watermelons, cantaloupes/honeydews, and Hami melons, which the company is one of the only growers in Mexico to have this melon type. The melon program in Mexico typically runs from late April through June.