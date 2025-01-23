Costco workers threaten to strike, demanding fair wage increase
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents 18,000 workers across five states, announced on Sunday that Costco Teamsters have authorized a strike, Supermarket News reports.
The Teamsters union, which represents up to 8% of the 219,000 workers in 616 Costco stores, demands contracts that reflect the company's "record-breaking profits," which increased 135% in 2024.
In addition to a fair wage increase and improvements to retirement benefits, the union also wants seniority pay, paid family leave, bereavement policies, sick time, and safeguards against surveillance.
The union’s contract with Costco officially expires on Jan. 31, and the Teamsters General President, Sean O’Brien, said its members won't work a day past the set date "without a historic, industry-leading agreement."
"Costco must deliver a fair contract, or they’ll be held accountable," O'Brien was quoted as saying.
The retailer set records during the first quarter of 2025, with net sales increasing 7.5% year over year to $60.99 billion.
The two sides remain “far apart on economic issues,” the union said in a press release.