Costco workers threaten to strike, demanding fair wage increase

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents 18,000 workers across five states, announced on Sunday that Costco Teamsters have authorized a strike, Supermarket News reports.

The Teamsters union, which represents up to 8% of the 219,000 workers in 616 Costco stores, demands contracts that reflect the company's "record-breaking profits," which increased 135% in 2024.

In addition to a fair wage increase and improvements to retirement benefits, the union also wants seniority pay, paid family leave, bereavement policies, sick time, and safeguards against surveillance.