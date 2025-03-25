U.S. online shopper's main monthly grocery buy are fruits and vegetables

The 2025 U.S. Grocery Store Rankings report by market research and data analytics firm YouGov Platform shows that fruits and vegetables rank first among online grocery shoppers' purchases.

The yearly report looks into trends, top-ranked grocery stores based on considerations, and most improved year-on-year retailers.

The report shows that Walmart is the leading favorite by a wide margin, with 64% of adults saying they would consider the brand for their next shopping trip. The retailer also ranks top for value, followed by ALDI and Costco.

As for up-and-coming retailers, Amazon Fresh is gaining the most ground, with consideration among shoppers increasing by 48% from last year.

What drives loyalty or traction is fast delivery, free shipping, lack of time to go to the store, and easy payment methods.

87% of online grocery shoppers purchase fruits and vegetables online throughout the month, followed by bread and baked goods, dairy products, and frozen foods.

“Amid rising food prices and the shift toward delivery, the grocery shopping preferences and expectations of American consumers are evolving,” said Kenton Barello, vice president at YouGov America. “While Walmart remains the dominant grocery shopping destination nationwide, the rise of Amazon Fresh will challenge traditional brands.”