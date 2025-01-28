GrubMarket acquires Sally Produce

Press release

GrubMarket, one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally, has announced it has completed the acquisition of Gilroy, CA-based Sally Produce, one of the largest Asian produce wholesalers in California.

Sally Produce offers a full spectrum of fresh fruits and vegetables, specializing in Asian greens, pomelos, and melons, sourced directly from local farms in the Watsonville, Gilroy, Bakersfield, and Santa Cruz areas. With over 100 business customers, the company supplies major Asian grocery stores, including 99 Ranch Market, throughout Northern California and Washington State, and restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

Established by produce veteran and entrepreneur, Sally Huang, in 2001, Sally Produce has grown into a thriving business with strong, long-term customer relationships, including partnerships with most of the significant Asian grocery retailers in the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle.

The company operates a 40,000-square-foot warehouse in Gilroy, CA, a strategic location that efficiently reaches suppliers and customers throughout the West Coast.

After the acquisition, the business will continue to be managed by Sally and the rest of its current, experienced leadership team, ensuring a seamless transition that preserves the operational excellence and stellar customer service it has become known for.

Sally Huang, owner of Sally Produce, comments: "For years, we've been committed to bringing farm-fresh, high-quality Asian produce to our customers across the West Coast. We've built strong relationships with local growers, allowing us to source directly and ensure freshness and quality control. Joining GrubMarket marks an exciting next chapter for Sally Produce. Being part of the GrubMarket family will enable us to expand our reach while maintaining the exceptional quality and personalized service our customers choose us for. We are also excited to join a team that shares our passion for technology and cultivates innovation."

Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket, adds: "We are delighted to welcome Sally Produce to the GrubMarket family. Under the leadership of Sally, Sally Produce has earned a stellar reputation as a top-tier provider of Asian fresh produce to grocers and restaurants across the West Coast, with a reliable, high-quality supply of specialty Asian vegetables and fruits sourced locally. This acquisition further strengthens GrubMarket's position in the West Coast market and demonstrates our commitment to expanding our offerings for existing customers and supporting local California agriculture. We look forward to working together to drive continued growth as one team."

As part of GrubMarket's portfolio, Sally Produce will have access to GrubMarket's proprietary, AI-powered software solutions, including WholesaleWare, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) ERP platform that provides food industry wholesalers, distributors, and shippers with seamless financial management, powerful sales support, online ordering, precise inventory management, lot traceability, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics; GrubAssist, GrubMarket's groundbreaking suite of agentic enterprise AI assistants that empower food supply chain businesses with deep insights, intelligent analysis, and automated order processing; Orders IO, GrubMarket's custom-branded, mobile eCommerce solution; and GrubPay, the company's digital payments platform designed explicitly for the needs of the food supply chain industry.