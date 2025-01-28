Higher overall mango volume shipped in February thanks to Peruvian supply

According to the Mango Crop Report by the National Mango Board, overall mango shipped from week 4 (01/25/2025) to week 8 (02/22/2025) is expected to be about 94% higher year-over-year.

Currently, Peru and Mexico are harvesting and, or packing, and Kent mangoes are the only variety being shipped to the United States market. The total volume shipped last week was approximately 2,064,327 boxes, with Peru being the main supplier for a total of 17,718,197 boxes for the season.

In 2023, during the same week, the volume shipped from Peru was 731,929 boxes for a total of 3,194,575 boxes.

"The Peruvian mango season began the first week of October and will run until the first week of March with a projection of approximately 22.8 million boxes," the organization reports.