Peru's efforts to boost mango production and domestic consumption

To continue strengthening Peru's mango production in favor of small producers, the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation of Peru (MIDAGRI), through Agromercado, secured a commitment to sell over 80 tons of Kent mangoes. The mangoes will be transported from the northern part of the country to Lima for sale to the final consumer.

The first batch arrived on January 30 at the Gran Mercado Mayorista de Lima in a truck loaded with 1,300 crates containing 20 tons of mangoes from the Asociación de Protección de los Bosques Secos (ASPROBOS), located in Motupe (Lambayeque).

These mangoes will be distributed to workers of public entities and private companies that have decided to join this campaign supporting small and medium-sized producers.

MIDAGRI added that four trucks have been arranged to transport and logistically distribute the product to various public and private institutions to facilitate this.

The arrival of the first batch marks the beginning of the promotional campaign. In the coming days, more mangoes will be sold based on demand and new partnerships with public and private sector collaborators to continue supplying the domestic market.

This commercial facilitation action aims to help producers sell directly to the final consumer through their organization the mangoes that could not be sold to the export market because this year's fruit did not meet the required standards for external markets due to the water deficit.

On the other hand, the same climatic phenomenon that occurred during the peak harvest season of the fruit accelerated its ripening and created an oversupply of mangoes in the Lambayeque region, coinciding with the production peak in Piura.

Luis Llanos, head of Agromercado, emphasized that these actions are part of a quick and effective response to the oversupply of mangoes. “We see how cooperation between public and private institutions successfully brings this quality product to new domestic markets. This initiative includes promoting the domestic consumption of seasonal fruits like mangoes," he said.

Sectoral coordination

Various institutions affiliated with MIDAGRI, such as Agromercado, Agroideas, Agrorural, and Senasa, are working together to boost the production of small mango producers.

Senasa will be responsible for controlling the fruit fly pest to prevent damage to the health of the valleys. At the same time, Agroideas will develop logistical mechanisms for establishing organic mango dehydration processing plants in Piura and Lambayeque to industrialize the fruit.

Agrobanco will facilitate the rescheduling of debts and working capital for affected producers, and Agro Rural will provide the infrastructure to set up itinerant sales points. Meanwhile, Agromercado, the commercial arm of MIDAGRI, will continue promoting mango supply directly to the markets.

Characteristics of the Kent variety

Originally from California, the Kent mango is the most widely cultivated by small producers in South America and the one that Peru exports the most. It has dark green skin and orange flesh.

One of the main features of the Kent mango is its durable skin, which is resistant to handling and long periods of refrigerated storage. This makes it well-known as the "traveler" variety, ideal for export due to its ability to withstand the journey from farm to market without compromising its quality.