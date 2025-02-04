Fresh Formulaics to Unveil its First Product, Flair S1™, at Berlin Fruit Logistica

February 04 , 2025
Fresh Formulaics to Unveil its First Product, Flair S1™, at Berlin Fruit Logistica

Press release

Fresh Formulaics will introduce its inaugural product, Flair S1™, at Berlin Fruit Logistica this week. Flair S1™ represents a significant breakthrough in plant-based, post-harvest solutions. It offers a shelf life extension with a safer, smarter, and more effective shine than conventional produce waxes.

Flair S1™ is a high-performance, all-in-one solution designed to improve fresh produce's shelf-life, quality, and appearance. Compared to traditional waxes and resins, its proven commercial performance delivers a longer-lasting shine and superior firmness retention while creating more substantial operational efficiencies and helping suppliers adapt to changing consumer and regulatory demands. 
 
Flair S1™’s many benefits as a food formulation include:
  • Longer-lasting shine
  • No MRLs (maximum residue levels)
  • Elimination of plastic use and non-vegan ingredients
  • Expansion into new markets
  • Decrease of overpack
  • Reduction or elimination of heat drying
  • Higher fruit throughput
  • Consolidation of treatment steps
  • Certified as Vegan  
"Flair S1™ is a breakthrough change for the produce industry, transforming the supply chain with smarter, more effective plant-based solutions,” said Denise Junqueiro, Vice President of Marketing. “We’re thrilled to provide suppliers with a product that elevates the quality and appearance of produce to meet the growing retail and market demands while helping them achieve their sustainability goals."
 
Flair S1™ also allows suppliers to consolidate treatment steps, process fruit faster, and eliminate the need for fruit tempering–cutting energy consumption and operational costs.
 
Fresh Formulaics will showcase Flair S1™ at Berlin Fruit Logistica from February 5-7, 2025, in Hall 25, Stand B-51. Attendees can learn more about Flair S1™’s benefits and explore Fresh Formulaics’ commitment to redefining post-harvest solutions.

