Planasa acquires ABZ Seeds, the global leader in F1 hybrid strawberry seeds

Planasa, the world's leading breeder of next-generation berry varieties, has announced the acquisition of ABZ Seeds, a seed-propagated F1 hybrid strawberry varieties breeder.

This strategic acquisition marks a transformational step in Planasa's expansion into the high-growth F1 hybrid strawberry segment. It also demonstrates the accelerating industry shift from traditional vegetative to seed-propagated varieties.

“This acquisition allows us to expand our strawberry genetic portfolio and accelerates the development of next-generation varieties to better meet the needs of our customers, growers, retailers, and end consumers worldwide,” said Michael Brinkman, CEO of Planasa.

“By joining forces with ABZ, Planasa reinforces its vision to drive innovation and sustainability in agriculture and consolidates its position as a pioneer in seed-propagated F1 hybrids for ever-bearing strawberries. Growing seed-propagated strawberry varieties is becoming increasingly popular due to their numerous advantages over traditional propagation methods,” explained Kees Konst, Planasa's Chief Scientific Officer.

The acquisition ensures the continuity of ABZ Seeds after the retirement of its founder and CEO, Gé Bentvelsen. With Planasa as the new owner, ABZ Seeds will continue its legacy of innovation and excellence, supporting its employees, growers, and stakeholders as it grows into new markets and applications.

ABZ Seeds will continue to operate independently as an autonomous business unit in Andijk, The Netherlands, ensuring the same high-quality products and services its customers rely on. “Planasa's commitment to preserving the autonomy of ABZ Seeds reflects its vision to leverage the company's unique strengths and culture,” said Brinkman.

New leadership has already been defined at ABZ, as Marc van Wanroij was appointed CEO. Van Wanroij has extensive experience and a track record of success, including serving as CEO of Pop Vriend Seeds.

“Marc brings exceptional leadership and deep experience in the food and agribusiness sector and is looking forward to leading ABZ into this new phase, expanding the varietal portfolio, and delivering exceptional service to customers worldwide,” Brinkmann said.