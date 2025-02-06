Brighter Bites expands fruit & vegetable program to Philadelphia

February 06 , 2025
Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly to families, is launching its 12th location in Greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Brighter Bites will serve six schools within the Bensalem Township School District, directly impacting nearly 900 families and providing its participants with approximately 144,000 pounds of fresh produce.

In addition to delivering fresh fruits and vegetables, the program will include recipe demonstrations and in-class nutrition education lessons. These will equip families and students with hands-on strategies for making the most of their produce and supporting a healthier lifestyle.

“Brighter Bites’ health and wellness lessons, along with twice-monthly fresh produce distribution, perfectly align with our mission in Bensalem to serve the "whole child" and to support our district initiatives for staff and students’ wellbeing,” said Victoria Velazquez, Ed.D, Assistant to the Superintendent-K-12 Administration at Bensalem Township School District. “This program exemplifies our district's commitment to fostering a supportive and caring community for our children. The proven, lifelong impact on student and family outcomes reinforces our shared vision of coming together to create healthier futures for all.”

This launch was made possible through funding from SNAP-Ed Pennsylvania, which provides funding to nutrition education initiatives across the state, and founding partner Sharing Excess. The first distribution in Bensalem begins the week of February 3 and will continue each week through the end of the school year, with summer programming following.

“We are incredibly excited to launch in Greater Philadelphia and expand our reach in the Northeast,” said Rich Dachman, CEO of Brighter Bites. “With the support of SNAP-Ed Pennsylvania and Sharing Excess, we are able to offer not just fresh produce, but the nutrition education and resources that help people live healthier lives long term.”

Millbank FX: Are you getting the support you need from your bank?

