February 10 , 2025
President of Pink Lady Apples in Europe unveils plans for 2030

Bruno Bertheloz, President of Europe Pink Lady Apples, unveiled his new plan to have 100 million people consume the fruit by 2030, with two billion apples eaten yearly. The President announced his target during the FRUIT LOGISTICA event. 

He said key markets include Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy. In 2024, over 70 million people in Europe consumed Pink Lady apples, and since the beginning of the season, sales have increased by 4% compared to last year. 

“Pink Lady is more than just an apple,” said Bertheloz. “We are shaping the future of fruit growing and marketing. Our strength comes from deep-rooted values: responsibility, fairness, teamwork, shared expertise, and unwavering commitment. As a network, we are securing the future of our businesses and apple cultivation in Europe.”

The brand's three strategic pillars include better-understanding of consumers, better production in the face of climate change through the development of innovative technological tools, investing in reliable climate data and advanced monitoring technologies, and fostering collaboration to drive innovation. 

“Since Pink Lady pioneered the concept of club varieties, we have seen ourselves as ambassadors for apple growers and consumers,” Bertheloz emphasizes. “Our commitment to continuous innovation and our strong community ensures fair income for growers while delivering healthy, high-quality, and environmentally friendly apples to consumers.”

