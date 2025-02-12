Port of Oakland's five-year strategic plan: market growth, new jobs, modernization

February 12 , 2025
The Port of Oakland's Board of Commissioners has approved the Port's Strategic Plan for 2025-2030, which unveils the goals for the port’s seaport, airport, commercial real estate holdings, and its publicly-owned utility. 

In the five-year plan, the port focuses on market growth and expanding the economic base, modernizing and upgrading infrastructure, transitioning to a zero-emissions facility, maximizing land use, and expanding its workforce and opportunities for said workers.

The report says the goals outlined in the plan will guide the allocation of resources and staffing during the next five years.

Some concrete plans to reach their goals include complete pavement, electrical, water, sewer, and storm drain deferred maintenance, the Go-Port Freight Intelligent Transportation System Project expansion, and drafting the port-wide zero emissions plans. 

The leading import and export hub for the San Francisco Bay Area and the overall West Coast reports that its container volume has remained between 2 million and 25 million annual TEUs for the past decade, "with 60% or more of the cargo going through the Oakland International Container Terminal in the inner harbor."

