Organic Cara Cara oranges gain consumer praise

Italian organic production project It’s Bio is making waves with its Cara Cara oranges as health-driven organic produce consumers have appreciated the product’s “exceptional taste”, the firm stated in a release.

Discovered in Venezuela in the 1970s, the Cara Cara orange occurs as a natural mutation of the Washington Navel. Its sweet, juicy flesh, with a slight tanginess reminiscent of cherry.

This fruit also offers notable health benefits, with its pinkish flesh color attributed to lycopene, a potent antioxidant associated with anti-aging and disease prevention, rather than the anthocyanins found in other red oranges. In addition, they are rich in vitamins, high in water content, and low in calories, making them a healthy dietary choice.

Available from December to April, organic Cara Cara oranges are produced sustainably, the company stated. The AOP Vi.Va group, in collaboration with the European Union, is central to the It’s Bio project, and it promotes the values of organic farming in Italy, Belgium, and Greece while emphasizing environmentally responsible practices that safeguard biodiversity.

Organic farming in Italy is especially prominent, with around 40,000 hectares dedicated to organic citrus cultivation, placing Italy at the forefront worldwide. This is in contrast to Mexico, the second-largest producer, which dedicates 12,570 hectares to organic citrus.

Consumer demand for organic products is growing. The 2024 Image Observatory reported a 5.2% increase year-on-year in the value of organic product purchases, totaling 3.8 billion euros in large-scale distribution (GDO), even though purchase volumes remained stable.

The It’s Bio project is funded by the European Union and the AOP Vi.Va. Group, with the involvement of Almaverde Bio, Apofruit, Codma OP, Ca’ Nova, Coop Sole, AOP La Mongolfiera, OrtoRomi, and OP Terre di Bari.