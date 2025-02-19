Oregon State University management strategies to combat spotted wing drosophila

Oregon State University has announced the development of comprehensive management strategies to minimize spotted wind drosophila (SWD) infestation in Oregon.

The fruit fly, which was first detected around 2009 in Oregon, has become an issue for fruit-growing regions around the state because, unlike other fruit flies, the SWD females lay eggs in ripe, healthy fruit. The pest particularly affects small and stone fruit crops like cherries, blueberries, and raspberries.

A single female can lay several hundred eggs. Adults can live three to four weeks and several months in summer and winter, respectively. Larvae feed inside the fruit for about five to seven days until they are ready to pupate.

The University has studied the fly over the last 15 years to develop management practices, which include "optimizing monitoring systems, conducting field trials for chemical controls and exploring biological control methods."

Currently, the university is researching control strategies "that modify the crop environment to reduce SWD reproduction and survival and working on improving chemical control strategies, including the effectiveness of different pesticides and the potential for insecticide resistance."

Some of the suppression methods that have proven effective are the use of micro-sprinkler systems to apply insecticides in high bush blueberries, canopy. management, and sanitation. All these methods show SWD egg-laying suppression, and a reduction in breeding sites.