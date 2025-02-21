U.S. apple holdings drop 5%

The USApple Tracker reported 130 million apple bushels in storage in the U.S. this February, with 92.7 million fresh apple bushels, 5% less than the inventories reported last year during the same time and 12% more than the February five-year average.

The survey also shows a 5% decrease in U.S. processing apple holdings, which totaled 37.5 million bushels. These inventories were 5% less than those reported last February and 8% more than the February five-year average.

Gala apples are the top variety in holding, with a total of 19,396,774 bushels of fresh and processing apples, followed by Red Delicious with 17,068,616, and Granny Smith with 15,331,791 bushels of fresh and processing apples in holding.

Washington remains top of the list, with the state holding 107,395,238 bushels of apples, down slightly from last marketing year but higher than the 5-year average.

This is followed by New York, which has a higher number of bushels in holdings than last year, with 10,282,460 bushels of apples in holdings.

Michigan is third on the list, with 6,143,000 bushels of apples in holding, lower than last marketing year and the five-year average.