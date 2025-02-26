Mindanao Container Terminal, International Container Terminal Services Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit at the Port of Cagayan de Oro in the Philippines, started sourcing solar power on February 14 and will now only use solar power generated by PrimeRES’s solar power supply during daylight hours.

PrimeRES Energy Corporation is a retail electricity supplier focusing on transformative investments and partnerships with private distribution utilities and electric cooperatives.

Licensed by the Philippine Energy Regulatory Commission, PrimeRES supplies power to contestable customers, with electricity sourced from Prime Infra’s renewable energy (RE) portfolio and third-party suppliers.

“This partnership with MCT exemplifies our commitment to delivering affordable and reliable power solutions tailored to meet diverse needs,” says Daniel O. Arago, PrimeRES Energy Corporation's chief operating officer. “We appreciate MCT’s trust and shared vision of providing consumers with environmentally friendly energy solutions at competitive costs.”

Switching to PrimeRES is expected to provide MCT with competitive electricity rates and potential cost savings.