Juan Rubert SL joins Sunridge Citrus

Sunridge Citrus Spain SL has announced the incorporation of Juan Rubert SL, one of the most emblematic citrus companies in Castellón.

This follows the incorporations of Albenfruit in 2020 and Cítricos Orgánicos Reunidos (CIOR) in March 2022 and further consolidates the Group's position as a leader in the European citrus sector.

Juan Rubert SL is a family-owned company known for its commitment to quality and sustainability. It has a solid reputation as a trusted producer and distributor.

Sunridge Citrus emphasized that this integration will allow the company to expand its offer to include the full range of conventional and high-quality organic citrus, strengthen its operational capacity, and ensure a continuous and varied supply of fresh citrus throughout the year.

In this regard, Sunridge Citrus COO Salvador Camarasa commented that they are delighted to welcome Juan Rubert SL to the Sunridge Citrus family.

“Since our inception, we have worked with the firm conviction to partner with companies that share our culture of commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation. The integration of Juan Rubert SL reinforces our ability to offer exceptional products and strengthens our presence as the key partner for European retailers,” he said.

The brothers Juan Ignacio and Santiago Rubert, responsible administrators of Juan Rubert SL, remember that “Juan Rubert SL has been a pioneer in the cultivation and export of premium citrus with a strong presence in the Anglo-Saxon markets”.

“Joining Sunridge Citrus will not only allow us to continue growing but to stay true to our roots and our family's traditions,” they noted.

In that line, Francisco José Rodríguez Nogueron, CEO of Sunridge Citrus, stated that “this arrival reinforces our vision of being the most relevant citrus suppliers for the most demanding European retailers; providing direct access to Spanish citrus (lemons, oranges, mandarins, clementines, and organics) while coordinating fruit from complementary regions and citrus, seamlessly, during the southern hemisphere season. All while guaranteeing our unparalleled service, quality, and value. Sunridge Citrus is a professionalized company with strong family roots.”

The integration of Juan Rubert SL into Sunridge Citrus seeks to strengthen the group's ability to offer major European customers an even wider range of conventional and organic citrus, with a clear focus on sustainability and innovation.

This strategic move also allows the group to ensure greater geographical diversification and to offer customizable products with a high level of traceability.