A key event in a chellenging year: Global Cherry Summit 2025

The sixth edition of the Global Cherry Summit, will take place on April 22 at the Gran Arena Monticello and will present an opportunity to evaluate last season, share lessons learned and define joint strategies that drive the industry towards sustainable growth while hosting more than 1800 attendees and over 80 stands.

The cherry industry has experienced extraordinary growth in recent years, consolidating its importance in international trade. However, this success has also brought with it significant challenges, from adverse weather conditions to changes in demand. Last season tested the industry's ability to adapt, with logistical challenges and variations in fruit quality, elements that made analysis and strategic planning for the future even more crucial.

The Global Cherry Summit, organized jointly by Yentzen Group and the Chilean Fruit Cherry Committee (Ex-ASOEX), is expanding and growing significantly for 2025, and expects to host more than 1,800 attendees without losing the quality of the valued experience. The event serves as a key platform for the discussion of trends, challenges and opportunities of the cherry industry worldwide. With more than 80 stands, the 2025 event will allow industry players to share experiences, evaluate what happened in the recent season and define strategies to continue strengthening the market.

Iván Marambio, president of Frutas de Chile, emphasizes the importance of the meeting. “The growth of the sector requires the entire industry to work together, identifying opportunities and challenges to continue strengthening the export and positioning of Chilean cherries in international markets,” he says.

Chilean cherries continue to be highly valued in international markets, especially in China, where they have consolidated their position as one of the most appreciated fruits. However, the recent season has reflected the importance of adapting to the expectations of the Chinese consumer, guaranteeing quality and efficiency in distribution. The participation of the entire industry in the Global Cherry Summit is key to ensuring the sustained growth of the sector and strengthening the relationship with key markets.

Claudia Soler, executive director of the Chilean Cherry Committee, highlights the role of the event as a meeting place for the cherry sector. “As a Committee, we believe it is important to once again co-organize the Global Cherry Summit since it is an opportunity for the different players in the industry to meet, exchange information and participate in the analysis of the end of the season that we carry out together with different national and international experts,” she says. “There are opportunities we can take advantage of and challenges we must face together, and that allows us to visualize this type of event. It is key to continue working together to sustain the business in the future."

The Global Cherry Summit 2025 will be a fundamental space for making strategic decisions, exchanging knowledge and generating alliances that allow the continued success of the Chilean cherry in the world. "The cherry industry continues to have enormous growth potential,” says Gustavo Yentzen, organizer of the event and CEO of Yentzen Group. “When a company or industry grows rapidly, it is expected to face difficulties. The opportunity is to address these challenges together and thus rethink the strategy towards success."