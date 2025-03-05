Key European terminals announce expansions

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II, in collaboration with the Port of Rotterdam, and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges have both announced strategic investments to expand terminal capacity.

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II officially broke ground on an expansion that will double the capacity of the Rotterdam terminal. The development is being carried out in close partnership with the Port of Rotterdam Authority and the CareGo consortium.

The expansion is set to position APM Terminals MVII as the largest and most efficient automated APM terminal in Europe.

Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, emphasized the investment’s importance in maintaining Rotterdam's status as a reliable container hub in Northwest Europe.

The expansion includes an additional 51 hectares of land, featuring 1,000 meters of deep-sea quay, new truck and rail transhipment zones, and fully electrified infrastructure. Upgrades will also see the introduction of the latest generation of automatic terminal trucks and emission-free automated guided vehicles.

“Building a fully automated container terminal of this size in such a short period is both challenging and remarkable,” noted Sander Lindemans, project director at CareGo. The first phase of this ambitious project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Similarly, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges is progressing with the development of the Maritime Logistics Zone in Zeebrugge. Under the slogan "Develop your project at Europe's gateway," the port is initiating a tendering process for an 8.5-hectare site aimed at both domestic and international investors in the goods logistics sector.

This phased expansion targets generating additional maritime cargo for the terminals in the outer port while providing a strategic environment for businesses.

The Maritime Logistics Zone presents opportunities for companies involved in various sectors, including cold chain logistics, consumer goods distribution, and handling oversized cargo, the Port of Antwerp stated. Its strategic location helps reduce lead times, ensuring efficient and reliable transportation for cold chain goods and facilitating both intercontinental supply chains and regional distribution.

