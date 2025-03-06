Greater China was a standout market for Zespri in 2024

Zespri sold a record 54 million trays of kiwifruit in Greater China in 2024, with net sales expected to reach $1.4 billion.

The company's president for Greater China, Michael Jiang, highlighted strong growth across the region, with 42.6 million trays sold in mainland China, 8.6 million in Taiwan, and 3 million in Hong Kong.

Kiwifruit from New Zealand saw a 43% increase in China, adding 11 million trays. SunGold accounted for 88% of the total volume, underscoring its role as a key driver in category sales.

Growing Demand

Demand for kiwifruit in China has risen as consumers seek healthy, flavorful, and high-quality fruit.

"Over the last few years, supply has been constrained, and we’ve not been able to meet all the pent-up demand from our consumers," Jiang said. "This year, our strong increase in supply has helped us make progress toward that goal."

Jiang credited this season’s strong performance to high-quality fruit, Zespri’s strong brand presence, and close relationships with customers, supply chain partners, and government and industry associations.

Looking Ahead

Jiang expressed optimism that annual growth over the next five years will remain in the high single digits, even if China’s overall economic growth slows.

"We will achieve this by growing our ‘share of stomach.’ We can do this thanks to all the hard work over the last few years in strengthening our customer partnerships, building supply chain infrastructure, and investing in our brand," he said.

He added that expanding city coverage will be another key driver of growth.

Zespri currently operates in 70 cities, but China has another 230 prefectural cities, each with approximately five million people. Jiang emphasized that the market still has significant untapped potential.

"But that white space is open for every brand, not just Zespri. We have to tell people why they should eat more Zespri Kiwifruit. This is the work Zespri has been focused on over the last 5-10 years – we know it works, and that’s why we will keep doing it. This gives us confidence we can win," he said.

Jiang also highlighted a "big opportunity" to increase household penetration.

Currently, Zespri reaches about 15% of the urban population in mainland China, compared to 75% in Taiwan.

"In China, consumption of Zespri Kiwifruit is one per capita; in Taiwan, it is 15 for every man, woman, and child, and 13 for Hong Kong. That represents a huge opportunity for Zespri," Jiang said.