UF/IFAS-bred strawberries show chilli thrips resistance

Chilli thrips are a global pest known to cause significant harm to strawberry crops. However, recent research from the University of Florida (UF) has identified two strawberry varieties with greater resilience to these pests. The study was partially funded by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture Hatch program.

The findings are particularly relevant for Florida’s strawberry industry, which generates approximately $400 million annually. If left unmanaged, chilli thrips can damage up to 60% of a farmer's crop. In the previous season, Florida strawberry growers harvested strawberries from 14,000 acres, with the potential for increased yields through improved pest management strategies.

Over the past two decades, chilli thrips have spread from Asia to several regions in the United States, including Florida, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, and the Northeast. In addition to strawberries, they affect a variety of crops, including hydrangeas, peppers, eggplants, mangoes, citrus, grapes, and blueberries.

Researchers at UF/IFAS conducted a study on strawberry varieties bred by the institution. Led by doctoral student Lovely Adhikary, the study found that the Florida Brilliance and Sweet Sensation varieties exhibited less damage and higher marketable yields compared to five other UF/IFAS-bred cultivars over three growing seasons at the Gulf Coast Research and Education Center (GCREC). According to Adhikary, growers cultivating these specific varieties may require less pesticide to manage chilli thrips.

Despite the promising results, Sriyanka Lahiri, an assistant professor of entomology at GCREC, stressed the importance of integrated pest management (IPM). The research also identified several strawberry cultivars that remain highly susceptible to chilli thrips.

“This finding is significant for both growers and the UF/IFAS strawberry breeding program. Producers need to be proactive in managing chilli thrips when selecting specific varieties, as chemical control alone is not sufficient,” she said.

Kenneth Parker, executive director of the Florida Strawberry Growers Association, considers these findings crucial, especially as UF/IFAS strawberry breeders, including Vance Whitaker, work to identify genetic markers for host plant resistance.

“Choosing cultivars that possess some level of defense against chilli thrips is transformative. Controlling chilli thrips is costly, and even the most effective measures can fall short in certain years, impacting profitability,” Parker said.

*Featured photo courtesy of UF/IFAS