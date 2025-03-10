Peruvian avocado industry to reach 2B-pound production by 2030

During the Peruvian Agroexports 2024 webinar organized by intelligence firm Fluctuante, ProHass General Manager Arturo Medina presented key figures achieved by the country’s avocado industry.

Medina discussed the global landscape of Hass avocado production, highlighting that Mexico leads production surface with 600,000 acres. The nation is followed by Peru with 190,000 acres, Colombia (96,000 acres), Chile (67,000 acres) and California (50,000 acres).

Medina noted that Peru shares commercial sales with Mexico, Colombia, the United States, Kenya, and Australia. He pointed out that, in recent years, the sector has not experienced significant growth in cultivated acres; instead, it has shown modest increases. However, he did mention that there has been an increase in cultivation in the Peruvian highlands.

One key aspect he highlighted was the structure of the Peruvian avocado industry, which comprises 29,000 Hass avocado producers. He explained that 26,000 of these producers cultivate less than 12 acres, and 21,000 have less than 2.5 acres.

Regarding production, Medina indicated that Peru's total output last year surpassed 1.1 million tons. He added that there are approximately 25,000 acres not yet in production, suggesting that growth will continue. Additionally, he mentioned that 21,000 acres are six years old and can further increase production.

The main production areas include La Libertad with 44,500 acres, followed by Lima and Ica with 32,000 acres each, and Lambayeque with 29,600 acres. Medina also emphasized the importance of Ancash, Ayacucho, and Huancavelica as emerging areas with favorable conditions for cultivation.

In 2024, Peru exported 550,000 tons of avocados, achieving an average yield of 22.5 tons per acre, with certain companies projecting yields of up to 82 tons per acre. Medina described the previous year as challenging, noting that while quality was good, the fruit was smaller in size.

Trade

The growth of the Peruvian avocado sector is not only about cultivated acres and production; business projections are crucial for strategizing and maintaining profitability. Medina projected a 20% growth for the current year, stating, "I honestly believe it will be much more." He confidently stated that by 2030, they aim to reach 2.2 billion pounds of production.

While this growth is promising, he cautioned the industry to consider its strategy for handling increased volumes, emphasizing that quality will be essential for differentiation in the market, particularly regarding dry matter content.

From 2011 to 2024, Peru's avocado crop volume increased by 619%. Analyzing export markets, Medina noted that Europe has maintained a 62% share of exports over the last three years, followed by the United States at 13%. He regarded Chile as a significant market, calling it "our local market."

For the current year, he pointed out that production is down 10% compared to 2023, leading to an 11% reduction in exports to the United States, an 8% decrease in shipments to Chile, and a 28% decline in exports to China. This shift occurred as prices in Europe improved, prompting some exporters to focus on that market instead.

"The consumption of Peruvian avocado in Europe is spectacular," he stated.

Peak season for Peruvian avocados is June, July, and August, when 70% of the volume is shipped to Europe. He stressed the importance of organization and quality during this peak period.

For the U.S. market, Mexico dominates as the primary supplier, accounting for 80% of the volume, with Peru holding a mere 5%. Medina expressed the goal of expanding Peru's presence in this competitive market, noting improvements in fruit quality this year.

As for Asia, shipments decreased by 29% in 2024 due to a preference for European markets. He explained that early in the previous season, many export shipments to Asia were made, but concerns over dry matter led to numerous rejections of fruit.

Currently, Peruvian avocados have access to 67 different markets, and there are hopes for improved shipping times via the Port of Chancay, which could significantly reduce transfer times. Additionally, efforts continue to open new markets in Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand.

Related articles: Peruvian avocado growers gather to control fruit flies