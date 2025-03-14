Berry Fresh Sweet Karoline blackberry season is underway!

Press release

Spring is budding and with spring comes Berry Fresh’s delicious Sweet Karoline blackberries. The Mexico season is underway, and the flavor and quality are excellent.

“Sweet Karoline is impressing our customers, with the season ramping up into its peak. The season will go into June with flavor this year tasting fantastic.” Says Jyoti Bhogal, VP of Sales & Marketing at Berry Fresh.

Sweet Karoline has been in-market for about 4 years and with each year Berry Fresh is learning more about how the variety behaves and increasing their distribution of the product with customers. Solely grown in Mexico currently, the season spans from February to June with a spring peak.

“It’s the blackberry that will change blackberry haters’ minds,” says Marketing Director, Laudan Chaffin, “through sampling and consumer feedback, we’ve surprised many blackberry doubters with Sweet Karoline’s flavor, it’s not only consistently sweet but its flavor has depth to it as well. Many of us have had bad blackberries and that bitter, tart taste lingers in your memory. Sweet Karoline is going to change that view.”

With customers and consumers alike wanting more Sweet Karoline® each year, Berry Fresh is investing in lengthening the season.

“We are currently prepping fields in Oregon to plant the variety later this Spring. We would like to test how they do in Oregon and are hopeful that we’ll be able to extend the season later into summer with an Oregon Sweet Karoline crop,” says Jyoti.

Through constantly trialing and investing in new high-flavor varieties, Berry Fresh is pushing its genetics portfolio into a more flavorful future. Coupled with excellent customer service and a strong team, Berry Fresh is striving to create memorable eating experiences for consumers and a stronger berry category for its customers.

Sweet Karoline® is a blackberry variety co-owned by Berry Fresh known for its sweet flavor and resistance to red cells. Berry Fresh is a leading year-round grower and marketer of premium blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries to customers in the Americas.