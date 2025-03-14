California Berry Cultivars announces commercial release of two new strawberry varieties

California Berry Cultivars, LLC (CBC) has announced the commercial release of two new strawberry varieties: Castaic and Alhambra. These additions join CBC's established varieties, Adelanto, Belvedere, and Alturas, to create a comprehensive portfolio addressing critical production challenges.

Castaic emerges as a yield powerhouse for short-day strawberry production, the company said in a release. Routinely achieving yields exceeding 8,000 trays per acre, Castaic redefines productivity standards for modern strawberry cultivation in Southern California.

"Castaic shows that we still have significant room to push yield boundaries in strawberry breeding," said Kyle VandenLangenberg, Director of Research & Development at CBC. "Its performance in commercial trials has consistently outpaced industry benchmarks while maintaining substantial berry size throughout the entire harvest season."

Complementing the Castaic release, Alhambra addresses a decade-long challenge in the day-neutral summer strawberry market. Following CBC's tradition of flavor-focused breeding, Alhambra delivers strong commercial yields while providing the rich, sun-kissed sweetness consumers demand – finally offering growers a viable alternative with the quality buyers require.

"With Alhambra joining our established varieties, CBC now offers solutions across the full spectrum of production windows and agronomic challenges," noted VandenLangenberg. "Our commitment to solving grower problems continues to drive our breeding program forward."

Adelanto, CBC's first release, transformed early-season production in Southern California, with yields of 1,500-2,000 trays per acre by March 1, creating immediate cash flow advantages for growers transitioning from deficit to profitability.

Belvedere set new standards for flavor in short-day production with consistently high brix levels and distinctive aromas that maintain superior taste profiles beyond peak season. Its dual-yield advantage delivers early production with high total yield potential, while its resistance to Macrophomina significantly reduces crop loss.

Alturas emerged as the practical solution to the devastating spread of Fusarium in California's day-neutral production. Its resistance protects investments while delivering among the highest total yields available in its category.

"All five CBC varieties share our dedication to disease resistance, yield improvement, and excellent eating quality," VandenLangenberg explained. "With each new release, we're solving critical challenges while raising expectations for what growers can achieve with modern strawberry varieties."

CBC will host a field day during the first week of May in Watsonville. During the event, the company will unveil a new day-neutral variety to complement Alturas and a highly disease-resistant cultivar specifically developed for organic day-neutral production.