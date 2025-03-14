Plátanos de Canarias program to help bring awareness to kids of plantain's nutritional benefits

Plátanos de Canarias just joined forces with Ausolan, a Spanish business group, to create an initiative to teach kids about the importance of physical activity and balanced, nutritious meals by collaborating with school kitchens.

The collaboration's focus is to battle childhood obesity, which the organization says is a front-and-center issue in Spain.

According to a press release from the company, 36.1% of children between the ages of 2 and 17 are overweight, and 15.9% suffer from obesity.

The organization is also launching a special challenge for kids to win 50-spot kits with everything you need to stay active: a soccer ball, water bottle, gym towel, and pool shoes.

To participate, kids should post a photo on their favorite social media platform practicing a sport with their favorite fruit, tag the organization's Instagram: @platano_decanarias and use the hashtag #LaFrutaDelDeporte.