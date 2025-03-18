Australian plums debut in Vietnam

Australian plums have been introduced to Vietnamese consumers at a launch event hosted by Summerfruit Australia and Horticulture Innovation Australia (HIA) in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

The event brought together key figures from both countries' fresh produce industries, over 20 leading retailers, importers, and fruit store chains from across Vietnam, representatives from Austrade Vietnam and AusCham Vietnam, and dozens of Vietnamese KOLs and KOCs.

Australian plums gained access to Vietnam after a bilateral agreement was signed and the protocol was finalized in September 2024. Vietnam's plum imports surged 132% last marketing year, presenting a major opportunity for the Australian plum industry.

Vietnam was Australia's sixth-largest export market in 2023-24. Australia’s agriculture, fisheries, and forestry department reports that exports to Vietnam were worth $3.7 billion last year.

This marks a step forward in Australia’s goal of becoming a $100 billion agricultural sector and in the Australian horticultural sector’s aim to become a $20 billion industry by 2030.

Australia and Vietnam are currently working to open the market for Australian blueberries.