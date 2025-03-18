Mexico's Auxiliary Police are guarding 77 mango and avocado packinghouses designated for export to ensure a safe environment for workers, business owners, and inspectors from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

According to the report, security is currently provided to 67 facilities belonging to the Association of Producers, Packers, and Exporters of Avocado from Mexico (APEAM) and the Union of Packers and Marketers of Avocado from Michoacán (UDECAM).

Additionally, security is in place at 10 Export Mango Packers A.C. (EMEX) facilities in municipalities such as Uruapan, Nuevo Urecho, Nueva Italia, and Lombardía.

This deployment is part of state authorities' commitment to strengthening security at strategic points along the export chain.

Ramsés Adaid, the corporation's general director, highlighted the trust placed in the Auxiliary Police to ensure the integrity of USDA inspectors so they can carry out their work with confidence and peace of mind while supervising packaging operations.

He also emphasized the importance of this initiative in strengthening international confidence in Michoacán's agricultural products.