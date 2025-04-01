California avocado consumer advertising campaign launches

The California Avocado Commission has launched its consumer advertising program for the 2025 season. The campaign evolved from the prior year's advertising creative, which showcased California avocado groves and the growers’ care in producing the fruit.

The new ads also spotlight the consumer side of the story, featuring shots of California avocado-centric dishes and vibrant imagery of consumers enjoying the fruit. The latest ads reference key attributes of the fruit, such as being locally grown, sustainably farmed, and ethically sourced, and include calls to action for consumers to take advantage of the special season when California avocados are available.

“CAC conducted research with our target audiences and confirmed that communicating key messaging about California avocados being locally grown, sustainably farmed, and ethically sourced is very well received and purchase-motivating, said Terry Splane, Commission vice president of marketing. “Combining those benefits with inspirational meal ideas makes these new ads especially appealing.”

The California avocado target audience will be reached through various media that align with where and when they consume media. These include a combination of streaming/connected TV and audio advertising with visual ad elements. For the Los Angeles market, CAC is adding an overlay of broadcast television.

Beyond traditional media placements, outdoor advertising runs via electric car charging stations strategically placed near retailers merchandising California avocados. Custom content partnerships with Tastemade and The Kitchen will garner at least 16 million impressions, and overall, the California avocado media plan is expected to deliver nearly 165 million impressions.

Highly targeted consumer advertising via retailer partnerships augments CAC’s media plan in the Commission’s core markets and other areas where the fruit is distributed.

“Through the end of March, the California avocado crop is only about 15% harvested,” said Splane. “We’re excited for Commission marketing to support the current forecast for April through Labor Day weekend with promotable volume of at least 10 million pounds per week.”

Peak availability of California avocados is expected to occur in spring through summer, with many weeks expected to reach considerably higher than 10 million pounds. The 2025 California avocado harvest estimate remains in the range of 375 million pounds.