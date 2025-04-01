Peruvian avocado supplies ramp up in Europe and Asia

April 01 , 2025
During week 13, international avocado trade reflected seasonal variations and strategic decisions by producing countries. 

In the United States, shipments increased compared to the previous week, with Mexico and California leading the way, while prices fell slightly in medium sizes and rose in small sizes. 

Europe received more volume, with Peru advancing as the leading supplier. Prices increased in markets such as Rotterdam.

In China, market growth continues with an almost exclusive supply from Peru and rising prices. In turn, Peru significantly increased its exports, although it faces climatic challenges that could concentrate the harvest and affect prices in the coming months.

